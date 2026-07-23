Samajwadi Party Protests Demolition Orders at Jauhar University

In a bid to avert the contentious demolition orders at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, a Samajwadi Party delegation is scheduled to visit Rampur. The group, led by Opposition Leader Mata Prasad Pandey, intends to engage with the District Magistrate to discuss potential revocation of the orders.

Rampur's Additional District Magistrate, Nitin Madan, has emphasized strict enforcement of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to maintain order. This act requires prior approval for events and limits the operation of photocopier shops during upcoming exams to maintain hygiene around examination centers.

The university faces significant turmoil after the Rampur Development Authority identified 38 unauthorized structures, prompting the demolition order. This move has sparked outrage, leading the Samajwadi Party to mobilize a high-level delegation as part of their strategic response.