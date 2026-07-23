Nation Mourns Braveheart: Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi's Sacrifice in Anantnag Terror Attack

The somber atmosphere enveloped a village as the funeral rites for Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi were performed. He was tragically killed by suspected terrorists while performing security duties for the Amarnath Yatra in Anantnag. Local residents and family members came together on Wednesday to pay their final respects to the fallen hero.

Officials reported that Qureshi, aged 35, was caught in a hail of gunfire at around 12:30 p.m. at Anantnag's bustling Lal Chowk. Suffering critical injuries, he was immediately transported to the Government Medical College Hospital, but the medical team could do little as he was declared brought dead upon arrival.

The news prompted a cascade of condolences, including heartfelt messages from Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Abdullah tweeted his sorrow, condemning the 'cowardly terror attack,' while Sinha vowed swift justice for those responsible, stating posthumous honors were due to Qureshi for his bravery in uniform.