Tragic Tunnel Incident: 22 Lives Lost in Sikkim's Hydropower Project

In Sikkim's Namchi district, 22 fatalities have been confirmed following a tragic tunnel incident at the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydropower Project. Rescue operations, hindered by challenging conditions, are ongoing. Financial aid is promised for victims, and an investigation into potential negligence by the executing company is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 10:27 IST
Tragic Tunnel Incident: 22 Lives Lost in Sikkim's Hydropower Project
Visual from the site of the incident (Photo/ANI/IPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll from the tragic tunnel incident at Sikkim's NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydropower Project in Namchi district has risen to 22, officials confirmed Thursday. Overnight rescue operations led to the recovery of nine additional bodies, as teams intensified efforts to locate the remaining trapped workers.

Eastern Coalfields Limited sent a second rescue team to the site on Wednesday night, joining the ongoing mission under grueling conditions. The teams continue to actively search amidst hazardous environments, with operatives working closely to track down and extract any remaining victims.

Amid these efforts, state and local authorities maintain vigilant oversight, providing comprehensive support to both rescue operations and affected families. Conditions within the tunnel, previously stalled by mud and water accumulation, have improved, allowing National Disaster Response Force and other emergency teams to proceed with forceful rescue attempts.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has pledged financial aid for the victims and promised a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. He emphasized that swift action was taken, mobilizing multiple agencies to address the emergency promptly. The accident, dated July 20, was reportedly driven by an explosion believed to be caused by methane gas entrapment within rock formations.

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