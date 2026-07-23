Tragic Tunnel Incident: 22 Lives Lost in Sikkim's Hydropower Project

The death toll from the tragic tunnel incident at Sikkim's NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydropower Project in Namchi district has risen to 22, officials confirmed Thursday. Overnight rescue operations led to the recovery of nine additional bodies, as teams intensified efforts to locate the remaining trapped workers.

Eastern Coalfields Limited sent a second rescue team to the site on Wednesday night, joining the ongoing mission under grueling conditions. The teams continue to actively search amidst hazardous environments, with operatives working closely to track down and extract any remaining victims.

Amid these efforts, state and local authorities maintain vigilant oversight, providing comprehensive support to both rescue operations and affected families. Conditions within the tunnel, previously stalled by mud and water accumulation, have improved, allowing National Disaster Response Force and other emergency teams to proceed with forceful rescue attempts.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has pledged financial aid for the victims and promised a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. He emphasized that swift action was taken, mobilizing multiple agencies to address the emergency promptly. The accident, dated July 20, was reportedly driven by an explosion believed to be caused by methane gas entrapment within rock formations.