"Painful, traumatic for me and my 2-year-old daughter": Wife of injured Delhi Police ACP recalls July 20 protest clash

The wife of a Delhi Police Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), who was injured during the July 20 clash between police and protesters in Delhi, recalled the impact of the incident on her family, describing her husband's return home as a "painful and traumatic" experience. The student protest, which began at Jantar Mantar and moved towards Parliament, was held over the NEET paper leak issue and the demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"The moment he returned home late on the night of July 20, injured as he was, was incredibly painful and traumatic for both me and my two-year-old daughter," the wife of injured Delhi Police ACP said. "I am accompanied here by other family members of Delhi Police personnel, and we wish to share our ordeal with you," she added.

The daughter of a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (SI), who was also injured during the clash, recalled the condition in which her father returned home after allegedly being attacked by a mob near the stage at Jantar Mantar. "Before joining the police, my father served as a Marine Commando in the Indian Navy. He dedicated 15 years of his life to the Indian Navy. My father was present at the main protest site. He was on the front line near the barricades, where there was a large crowd," she said.

"Whenever my father came home at night, he used to say that the protest no longer seemed like a student protest. Many antisocial elements had become involved in it. The very next day, on the 25th, my father was pulled by a rowdy mob and was almost lynched near the stage at Jantar Mantar," she added. She said the incident took place at around 2 pm and that her father remained unconscious at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital for nearly four hours.

"He remained unconscious at RML Hospital for about four hours. Around 10:00 PM, his colleagues brought him home, and his uniform was completely stained with blood. It was extremely painful for us to see him in that condition," she said. The SI's daughter further said she was hurt after seeing social media posts allegedly calling her father a criminal.

"When I opened social media, I saw that my father was being called a criminal. The very next day, I came to know that the people who had attacked my father were approaching the Supreme Court to wash away their crimes and were filing complaints against him and all the police personnel," she said. "I felt very hurt and decided that I should also seek justice for my father. I received support from other police families, and we went to the Supreme Court. We requested an advocate to present our case before the Hon'ble Supreme Court," she added.

"The advocate assured us that we, too, have equal rights as citizens of this country and that we would also get justice," she said. Another family member of a Delhi Police official who sustained injuries during the clash alleged that the protest was disrupted by "mischievous elements".

"This was not a student protest; rather, there were mischievous elements who tried to sabotage and discredit the students' protest and shatter the dignity of Parliament," the family member said. "These miscreants should be punished for their actions and not spared, while the students should be let off after their records are processed," the family member added. (ANI)