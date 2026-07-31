"Strategic necessity": BPCL Chairman Sanjay Khanna on next-generation "weather grade" diesel for Indian Army

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Khanna on Friday highlighted the successful development of a next-generation "Xtreme Weather Grade (XWG) Diesel," calling it a strategic necessity for Indian Army soldiers serving in extreme sub-zero conditions. Addressing the launch ceremony of the fuel, Khanna emphasised that it was developed through close collaboration with the Indian Army to ensure reliability in terrains where both human endurance and machine performance are tested to their limits.

"Our soldiers serve in extreme sub-zero conditions where human endurance and machine reliability are tested to their limit. In such demanding terrain, dependable fuel is not a requirement but a strategic necessity. Working closely with the Indian Army to understand ground realities, a next-generation fuel solution was developed," Khanna said. The Chairman noted that the partnership between the military and the industry represents the best of India's capabilities. "This partnership reflects what India can achieve when the courage and operational wisdom of the Indian Army and the scientific capability and innovative spirit of Indian industry come together," he added.

To ensure the fuel reaches the front lines without delay, BPCL has even established a robust supply chain. "Extreme Winter Grade Diesel has been rigorously validated through extensive field trials alongside Army teams at a strategic high-altitude location. BPCL has taken end-to-end measures to ensure uninterrupted availability of diesel, from product readiness at the Bina Refinery to strategic stocking at Bathinda. This achievement is a testament to scientific excellence, innovation, and Atmanirbhar Bharat," Khanna stated.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth described the newly launched Xtreme Weather Grade (XWG) diesel as a "real game changer" for the Indian Army's operations in high altitude and extreme temperature zones, calling it a shining example of collaboration between the armed forces and domestic industry. The Army Chief said the new diesel would significantly ease the fatigue and morale challenges faced by troops in such conditions. He highlighted the fuel's technical achievement in withstanding a wide temperature range, with a pour point of minus 42 degrees Celsius and a flash point of around 50 degrees Celsius, calling the spread "immense" and describing its impact as far-reaching for Army operations across diverse terrains.

He commended the Army-industry partnership that brought the fuel from problem statement to product within a year, terming it a model example of Atmanirbhar Bharat in action. (ANI)