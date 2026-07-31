German foreign minister welcomes Gaza disarmament deal, offers support

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul welcomed a phased disarmament agreement in Gaza, calling for real progress and humanitarian aid to support the people of Gaza.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 14:19 IST
German foreign minister welcomes Gaza disarmament deal, offers support
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

​German ​Foreign Minister ‌Johann Wadephul on ​Friday welcomed a phased disarmament ‌agreement in Gaza announced by U.S. President Donald Trump and ‌said that now it was ‌key that real progress was made and militant Palestinian group Hamas ⁠actually ​disarms.

"Germany ⁠stands ready to support the people ⁠of Gaza with humanitarian aid ​and early recovery. Thus, additional ⁠crossings into Gaza should be opened ⁠without ​delay," wrote Wadephul on X, adding that Germany ⁠will do its part to ⁠help ⁠implement the agreement.

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