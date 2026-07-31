German foreign minister welcomes Gaza disarmament deal, offers support

​German ​Foreign Minister ‌Johann Wadephul on ​Friday welcomed a phased disarmament ‌agreement in Gaza announced by U.S. President Donald Trump and ‌said that now it was ‌key that real progress was made and militant Palestinian group Hamas ⁠actually ​disarms.

"Germany ⁠stands ready to support the people ⁠of Gaza with humanitarian aid ​and early recovery. Thus, additional ⁠crossings into Gaza should be opened ⁠without ​delay," wrote Wadephul on X, adding that Germany ⁠will do its part to ⁠help ⁠implement the agreement.