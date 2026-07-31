German foreign minister welcomes Gaza disarmament deal, offers support
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul welcomed a phased disarmament agreement in Gaza, calling for real progress and humanitarian aid to support the people of Gaza.
- Country:
- United States
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Friday welcomed a phased disarmament agreement in Gaza announced by U.S. President Donald Trump and said that now it was key that real progress was made and militant Palestinian group Hamas actually disarms.
"Germany stands ready to support the people of Gaza with humanitarian aid and early recovery. Thus, additional crossings into Gaza should be opened without delay," wrote Wadephul on X, adding that Germany will do its part to help implement the agreement.
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