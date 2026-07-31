Nashik: NTKMA, deAsra launch next phase of ANEK to prepare local entrepreneurs for Simhastha Kumbh 2027

With Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 expected to generate economic activity worth nearly Rs 27,000 crore, the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) and deAsra Foundation on Friday launched the next phase of the ANEK (Accelerating Nano Enterprises through Kumbh) initiative to ensure that local women, street vendors and nano entrepreneurs are equipped to benefit from this once-in-twelve-years opportunity. According to an official statement, the initiative will begin with structured capacity-building programmes for beneficiaries under UMED and the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM).

The initiative builds upon a framework developed by deAsra Foundation under its knowledge partnership with NTKMA, which projects that Simhastha Kumbh 2027 could generate nearly Rs 27,000 crore in overall economic activity through direct, indirect and induced spending. The objective is to ensure that a significant share of this economic activity benefits local communities by preparing them well before the Kumbh begins. The first orientation programme for UMED women Self-Help Groups will be held on 4 August, followed by dedicated sessions for NULM street vendors and women Self-Help Groups on 5 August. Participants will be introduced to business opportunities during the Kumbh, effective use of social media for business promotion and financial literacy.

These orientation sessions will be followed by an extensive capacity-building programme covering business growth planning, digital marketing, WhatsApp Business, financial management, business registration, FSSAI and Udyam registration, digital transactions, credit readiness, sales skills, branding, market linkages, sector-specific enterprise development and one-on-one mentoring by experts. The ANEK initiative seeks to ensure that local entrepreneurs are not merely spectators to the economic opportunities created by Simhastha but become active participants in sectors such as religious retail, food services, accommodation, local transport and other visitor services. By improving business readiness, digital capabilities and market access, the programme aims to help local enterprises scale sustainably while contributing to the region's economy.

Speaking on the occasion, NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, "The economic impact of Simhastha should extend well beyond the event itself. Our focus is to ensure that local women entrepreneurs, self-help groups, street vendors and nano enterprises are prepared to seize the opportunities created by the Kumbh. Through ANEK, we are building their capacity today so that the economic benefits of Simhastha remain within the local economy and create lasting livelihoods." Omkar Pawar, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Nashik, said, "Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 presents a unique opportunity for rural women and grassroots entrepreneurs to strengthen their livelihoods. Through the UMED programme, we are committed to equipping Self-Help Groups with the skills, knowledge and business readiness required to participate in the Kumbh economy. This initiative will help rural women transform this once-in-twelve-years opportunity into sustainable and long-term economic growth."

On the deAsra Foundation front, Pradnya Godbole, CEO, deAsra Foundation, said, "The ANEK initiative is designed to prepare grassroots entrepreneurs much before the Kumbh begins. Through structured training, mentoring and market preparedness, we want local enterprises to confidently participate in the opportunities that Simhastha will create and build businesses that continue to grow even after the event concludes." (ANI)