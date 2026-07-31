"Correct nomenclature": MEA calls out NYT over "Pakistani Kashmir" headline

"We are very clear that the entire region of the Union Territories of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh is an integral and inalienable part of India. This is the position. These areas, these territories were part of India, are part of India and will continue to be part of India," Jaiswal said.

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 17:57 IST
"Correct nomenclature": MEA calls out NYT over "Pakistani Kashmir" headline
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/Youtube@Ministry of External Affairs, India). Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday called out The New York Times over its headline describing Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) as "Pakistani Kashmir," urging international stakeholders and media organisations to use proper legal and political terminology. Addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's position that the entire territory of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh remains an integral and inalienable part of the country.

"We are very clear that the entire region of the Union Territories of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh is an integral and inalienable part of India. This is the position. These areas, these territories were part of India, are part of India and will continue to be part of India," Jaiswal said. "And we would urge all our partners and stakeholders that they should reflect the correct nomenclature of the area the way we understand," the MEA spokesperson added.

MEA's remark comes days after the Indian Embassy in the US objected to The New York Times headline, where it described Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as "Pakistani Kashmir", reaffirming that the territory remains an integral part of the country. Taking exception to the headline used in its report by the publication, the Indian Embassy described the terminology as "misleading and incorrect".

"Misleading and incorrect headline by @nytimes. There is no Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," the Embassy stated in a post on X. Reiterating New Delhi's position, the mission stated that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are, and will "always remain an integral and inalienable part of India".

The embassy further accused Islamabad of illegally holding onto parts of these territories, alleging that Pakistan continues "using violence against the occupied people". "The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Pakistan has illegally occupied parts of these territories and is now using violence against the occupied people," the embassy added. (ANI)

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