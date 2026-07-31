Hamas says first step in implementing disarmament deal is Israel's commitment to stop killing Palestinians
Hamas has stated that Israel must cease hostilities and withdraw from Gaza before it will consider handing over heavy weapons as part of a disarmament agreement.
- Country:
- United States
Hamas said the first step in implementing the phased disarmament agreement in Gaza announced by U.S. President Donald Trump is a commitment from Israel to stop killing Palestinians and end attacks.
The group said handing over heavy weapons was also conditional on Israel ending hostilities and withdrawing from Gaza.
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