Hamas says first step in implementing disarmament deal is Israel's commitment to stop killing Palestinians

​Hamas ​said ‌the first ​step in implementing ‌the phased disarmament agreement in Gaza announced by ‌U.S. President ‌Donald Trump is a commitment from ⁠Israel ​to stop ⁠killing Palestinians and ⁠end attacks.

The group ​said handing over heavy ⁠weapons was ⁠also conditional ​on Israel ending hostilities ⁠and withdrawing from Gaza.