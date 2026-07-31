"Avoid dragging teachers into Parliamentary disputes": Gurukul Kangri VC slams Priyanka Gandhi's "gaumutra expert" remark

Gurukul Kangri University Vice Chancellor Pratibha Mehta Luthra on Friday sharply criticised Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her recent "gaumutra expert" remark aimed at IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, urging politicians to respect the academic community and keep educators out of political crossfire. Speaking to ANI, Professor Luthra emphasised that politicians owe their positions to the educators who taught them and warned that disparaging respected academics in Parliament sends a damaging message globally.

"My personal opinion is that any politician reaches their position only after receiving an education from teachers. An educator like Kamakoti ji, who is the Director of IIT Madras and an expert in Computer Science--if he has said something on a subject in a particular context, his intent must have been in the interest of the nation," Luthra said. Row erupted after Priyanka Gandhi, while speaking in the Lok Sabha regarding a high-powered task force constituted by the Centre for examination reforms, referred to the committee members by saying: "This committee includes an ex-IB chief, an IT company owner and a gaumutra expert."

Responding to the portrayal of Professor Kamakoti--who has authored 215 research papers--Luthra underscored that the role of an educator is inherently neutral and non-partisan. "Therefore, every parliamentarian should be mindful and avoid naming teachers or dragging them into such matters. When a teacher imparts education, they never discriminate among their students. They never label a student as 'pro' or 'anti'; for them, every child is simply a student to be educated. Politicians should refrain from making such specific comments about teachers," she added.

She added that while debates are standard in Parliament, targeting educators damages India's international standing. "A lot happens in Parliament, but it should not involve teachers. I wouldn't necessarily call it a 'condemnation,' but I will say that there is no link between this topic and Parliament. If politicians have to speak on such matters, they must realise that a teacher's objective is not what they are portraying. Such discourse sends a wrong message about India's image globally because everyone watches the proceedings of the Parliament," she further said.

Luthra, who also works extensively in the pharmaceutical field, defended the scientific validity of investigating traditional materials, noting that research into complex natural substances is standard medical practice. "He is a scientist. Even if he mentioned 'Gaumutra', soil, or other such products, these are frequently used in the manufacturing of medicines. A scientist or a teacher works for the benefit of the people of their country, regardless of the materials they use. If we were to disclose the technical details of every ingredient to everyone, perhaps people wouldn't even take their medicines. I myself work in this field," she explained.

Luthra's statements mirror a broader wave of pushback from academia. Over 250 Vice-Chancellors, former VCs, and senior academics recently signed a joint letter demanding an apology from the Congress leader for undermining academic dignity. Clarifying the intent behind the joint letter, Luthra noted, "This is not about any one individual, nor do we have a personal agenda against anyone. Our only point is that it would be better to avoid such remarks. That is exactly what is stated in the letter that has been sent." (ANI)