H1N1 cases rise in Delhi-NCR amid monsoon, seasonal transition: Doctors

Delhi-NCR has witnessed a rise in H1N1 influenza cases over the past few weeks amid monsoon rains and seasonal changes, with doctors reporting an increase in patients experiencing fever, cough, cold and other respiratory symptoms. Dr Satish Koul, Principal Director and Unit Head of Internal Medicine at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said hospitals have witnessed an increase in patients with respiratory symptoms over the past three to four weeks.

"Over the past 3-4 weeks, hospitals have witnessed a rise in patients presenting with cough, cold and high fever. Testing has revealed a significant increase in H1N1 (swine flu) cases, with doctors reporting that they are seeing around 7-10 such patients daily in the OPD. There has also been a slight increase in COVID-19 cases," he said. However, doctors said that most H1N1 infections are generally mild, with fever typically subsiding within three to five days. They cautioned that elderly people, young children and those with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease are at higher risk of developing complications.

Dr Sanjeev Sinha, Professor of Medicine, Department of Medicine, AIIMS Delhi, attributed the rise in influenza cases to seasonal changes during the monsoon. "During monsoon, there's a decrease in temperature. So, because of the temperature change, the influenza virus is more common nowadays. They have a sore throat, nasal discharge, dry cough and headache," he said.

He added that vulnerable groups, including the elderly and those suffering from diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, are more prone to infections. "In our OPD, there is an increased number of patients who are suffering from upper respiratory tract infections, and we found that they are positive for influenza, especially H1N1 and influenza A," Sinha said.

Advising those diagnosed with H1N1 to take precautions, he said, "If you are diagnosed with it, then isolate yourself at home for two or three days, use a face mask. If you get the infection, immediately contact the doctor about the treatment. Dr Atul Kakar, Chairperson, Internal Medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said Delhi is witnessing a seasonal increase in viral respiratory infections, with many patients reporting flu-like symptoms.

"Delhi is now witnessing a seasonal increase in patients which we are seeing with viral respiratory infections, and it can be attributed to H1N1 flu or flu-type symptoms which these patients are having. Many of them have high-grade fever, which has been running for a few days. A few of them have cold and cough; many of them complain of joint pains, muscle pain, extreme weakness, runny nose and throat pain. This is a type of trend which we are now seeing, especially during this post-rainy season. So, the number of patients is definitely much more," he said. Kakar further said that children, elderly people and immunocompromised individuals, as well as those with underlying conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease and kidney disease, are more likely to develop severe symptoms.

"Patients of extreme age who are children or who are immunocompromised, having lung conditions such as COPD, heart diseases or kidney disease, are more likely to have severe symptoms. A few of them require hospitalisation because of the severity of symptoms. The majority of symptoms are self-limiting and last for about five to seven days. The symptoms require symptomatic treatment, but a few patients, especially those in high-risk groups, require hospitalisation," he said. Doctors have advised people experiencing pneumonia-like symptoms, persistent high fever or difficulty in breathing to seek medical attention promptly, particularly those belonging to high-risk groups. (ANI)