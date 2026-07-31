CWG 2026: Amit Shah congratulates Seema, Lovepreet for medal-winning performances

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has congratulated athlete Seema Kaliramna and weightlifter Lovepreet Singh for their medal-winning performances at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 in Glasgow. Seema added to India's medal tally with a bronze in the women's discus throw, and Lovepreet clinched silver in the men's 110+ kg weightlifting event with a total lift of 388kg.

In a post on X, Amit Shah lauded Seema's performance and said her dedication to the sport and tireless efforts have led to a podium finish. "Well done, Seema. Your dedication to the sport and tireless efforts have placed you on the podium with the Bronze Medal in Women's Discus Throw at the Commonwealth Games 2026. May more success meet your tireless efforts," he said.

In another post on X, Shah said Lovepreet's performance has enhanced India's pride. "Congratulations Lovepreet Singh for winning the Silver Medal in Men's 110 KG in Commonwealth Games 2026. Your victory with a powerful show of your prowess has further lifted India's pride to a new height. More power to you," he said.

Seema delivered a memorable performance in the women's discus throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, securing the bronze medal. Jamaica's Samantha Hall won gold with a best throw of 61.66m, while Canada's Julia Tunks claimed silver with 60.67m, and Seema finished third with a best throw of 58.65m.

Lovepreet tightened his hold on the gold medal after successfully lifting 212kg in his second clean and jerk attempt, taking his overall total to a Commonwealth Games record 388kg. However, New Zealand's David Liti produced a stunning finish to steal the spotlight. Having cleared 207kg in his opening clean and jerk attempt, the New Zealander took a bold gamble by raising the bar by 16kg to 223kg. He executed the lift with composure, pushing his total to 389kg and edging past Lovepreet by a solitary kilogram to claim gold in a dramatic finale.The silver medal marks an improvement on the bronze he won at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

India has so far secured 17 medals in CWG 2026 - three gold, 10 silver and four bronze medals. (ANI)