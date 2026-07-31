New UK finance minister Healey to hold first budget on October 28

British ​finance minister John Healey said ​on Friday he ‌will hold ​his first budget on October 28 and he pledged to stick to the borrowing ‌rules he inherited from his predecessor Rachel Reeves.

"This will be a budget that moves money and power out of Westminster, and into every ‌postcode around Britain," Healey said in a statement. "It will be ‌built on fiscal discipline. It will meet our fiscal rules." Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who moved into Downing Street less than two weeks ago, has also ⁠said he ​will honour ⁠the fiscal rules which include a pledge to balance day-to-day spending with tax revenues ⁠by the end of the decade.

Economists say the government has only ​a small margin of error for hitting that target and ⁠some of Burnham's policy priorities — such as extra defence spending and better social care — ⁠will ​put more strain on the public finances. Burnham has said that meeting the fiscal rules might mean "having to ask ⁠for a little more" on tax although he has also pledged to ⁠stick with ⁠promises made by previous prime minister Keir Starmer not to raise the main rates of taxation.