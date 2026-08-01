"Your vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is transforming nation": AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan hails PM Modi

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a "Viksit Bharat" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat," stating that it is driving transformation across every sector of the country. Addressing a public rally in Bhogapuram, Vizianagaram, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasised the comprehensive nature of the nation's growth under the Prime Minister's leadership.

"Modi ji, your vision of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat is transforming the nation across every sector, from highways to railways, from ports to airports, from digital infrastructure to defence, manufacturing, and renewable energy," Pawan Kalyan said. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi received a warm welcome as he arrived at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are also with him. Meanwhile, PM Modi will inaugurate the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre - Viveka Smaraka at Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama in Karnataka's Mysuru at 3:30 PM. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, a PMO said in its release.

According to the PMO, developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode at a cost of over Rs 5,640 crore, the Greenfield airport has been designed to handle 6 million passengers annually. The passenger terminal building has been designed to provide a modern, seamless and efficient travel experience. The airport incorporates advanced infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and sustainable features to enhance operational efficiency and meet future aviation requirements.

The airport has been equipped with advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Building Information Modelling (BIM), Airside 4.0 technologies, Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC), biometric passenger processing, automated baggage handling systems and intelligent operational monitoring solutions. These systems are expected to enhance operational efficiency, improve passenger convenience and safety, and optimise resource utilisation. The airport is expected to provide a significant boost to tourism, trade, investment and employment generation in Andhra Pradesh while strengthening air connectivity in the region, the PMO stated. (ANI)