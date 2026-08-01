Hungary's Paks nuclear plant could be powered down this weekend, PM says
Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant may be powered down due to record-low Danube River water levels, prompting the government to issue a decree for voluntary power demand cuts.
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant, which generates nearly half of the country's electricity, could be powered down as soon as this weekend due to record-low water levels on the Danube River, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Saturday.
He said the government would issue a decree seeking voluntary power demand cuts from large users and apply sanctions if these reductions are not met.
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