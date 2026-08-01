Hungary's Paks nuclear plant could be powered down this weekend, PM says

Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant may be powered down due to record-low Danube River water levels, prompting the government to issue a decree for voluntary power demand cuts.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 14:07 IST
Hungary's Paks nuclear plant could be powered down this weekend, PM says
Peter Magyar
  • Country:
  • Hungary

​Hungary's Paks ‌nuclear power plant, ​which generates nearly ‌half of the country's electricity, could be powered ‌down as soon as ‌this weekend due to record-low water levels on ⁠the ​Danube ⁠River, Prime Minister Peter ⁠Magyar said on Saturday.

He said ​the government would issue ⁠a decree seeking voluntary ⁠power ​demand cuts from large users ⁠and apply sanctions if these ⁠reductions ⁠are not met.

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