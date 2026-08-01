QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to FIFA backing down on World Cup sell-off plans

FIFA has scrapped plans to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors following widespread backlash and criticism from football governing bodies and stakeholders.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 14:35 IST
QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to FIFA backing down on World Cup sell-off plans
Gianni Infantino
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Friday ​that world soccer's governing body ​had scrapped plans to sell ‌a ​stake in the World Cup to private investors after widespread backlash. The following are quotes and reactions.

AFC PRESIDENT SHEIKH ‌SALMAN BIN EBRAHIM AL-KHALIFA "The future of global football must always be shaped through proper consultation, collective dialogue and respect for the established governance structures of our game.

"The AFC ‌stands ready to support any initiative that strengthens the unity of the ‌football family, contributes to the continued growth of the game globally and delivers meaningful benefits to all stakeholders." FOOTBALL AUSTRALIA CHAIRMAN, ANTER ISAAC

"Football has never stood still, nor should it. "Throughout its history, our ⁠game ​has evolved through ⁠innovation, investment and new ideas that have strengthened football, created greater opportunities for players, coaches and ⁠referees, and enhanced the experience of supporters around the world. That spirit of progress must ​continue.

"Some principles, however, should never change. Integrity. Independence. Good governance. Transparency. Meaningful ⁠consultation. Due process. These are not constraints on progress. They are what make lasting progress possible." SWEDISH ⁠FOOTBALL ​ASSOCIATION CHAIRMAN, SIMON ASTROM

"We welcome FIFA's decision not to proceed with the proposal. It is in line with our expectations in light of the flawed ⁠process and the reactions the proposal has provoked. "At the same time, we are still ⁠concerned about deficiencies ⁠in transparency and governance, and want to emphasize the importance of continued discussion and dialogue about how football should be ‌governed and ‌developed."

(Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing ​by Shri Navaratnam)

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