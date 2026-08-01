"Spoken to some of them...uncomfortable in BJP," Saugata Roy on "rebel" TMC MPs

"I Have Spoken To Some Of Them They're Uncomfortable In The Bjp Maybe They're Under Pressure And Intimidation To Stay It Would Be A Good Thing If They Do

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Saturday claimed that several "rebel" party MPs who had previously aligned with the BJP-led NDA are now feeling "uncomfortable" and might be facing "intimidation" to remain with the ruling party. Speaking to ANI on reports of former TMC leaders wanting to return to the party, Roy confirmed that he has been in touch with some of them.

"I have spoken to some of them. They're uncomfortable in the BJP. Maybe they're under pressure and intimidation to stay. It would be a good thing if they do [return]. I've also spoken to our party leaders about this," Roy said. This comes after three of NCPI leaders skipped the NDA 'Mangal Milan' meeting held on Tuesday, following which the party has sought to reject speculation of a rift, but Trinamool Congress leaders said that the three parliamentarians do not wish to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

NCPI leaders Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahman, and Yusuf Pathan did not attend the NDA meeting, the first time the party had attended the meeting of the ruling alliance at the Centre. 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs had left the party after its defeat in the assembly polls and announced that they are joining the Nationalist Citizens Party of India. The party said it will support the NDA.

TMC MP Saugata Roy on Friday added to the speculations and said the three MPs do not want to align with the BJP. "I was told that they (NCPI leaders Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahman, and Yusuf Pathan) do not wish to join the NDA, they do not want to align with the BJP, which is why they boycotted it... Discussions are underway; talks are happening. Nothing has been finalised yet. When they left the Trinamool, it wasn't decided that they would join the BJP... It is becoming difficult for these people to answer to their community," he said. (ANI)