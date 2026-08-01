Uttarakhand: Husband, sister-in-law held in teacher Srishti Kandari death case

Dehradun Police have arrested the husband and sister-in-law of school teacher Srishti Kandari, who died within eight months of her marriage, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal said on Saturday. Addressing the media here, Dobhal said the police launched a swift investigation after the incident, with teams led by the SP Rural and the Circle Officer collecting crucial evidence.

"Taking swift action, the team of SP Rural and the Circle Officer collected all important evidence and arrested two people--her husband and her sister-in-law. Strict police action will be taken against all the accused," the SSP said. Police said the investigation into the case is ongoing and assured that stringent legal action will be taken against all those found involved.

Earlier, expressing deep grief over the tragic death of school teacher Srishti Kandari, who died by suicide within eight months of her marriage in Dehradun, Uttarakhand State Commission for Women Chairperson Kusum Kandwal on Saturday stated that the Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter. Speaking to ANI, detailing the immediate actions taken by authorities, Kandwal said she personally spoke with the grieving mother of the victim, as well as the Circle Officer (CO), the SHO of the concerned police station, and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to ensure a thorough probe.

"As soon as we came to know about Srishti, I spoke to the CO, SHO of the Police station concerned and SSP. Women's Commission takes suo motu cognisance. I also spoke to Srishti's mother," Kandwal said, adding, "This is very unfortunate; an educated daughter who was a teacher decided to die by suicide. "BPCL MAK lubricantsBPCL MAK lubricants<>Urging young women facing distress or grievances to speak up rather than taking extreme steps, the Chairperson assured that strict legal action will be taken against those found responsible.

"To ensure that such incidents do not recur, I urge daughters to approach the Women's Commission if you feel any wrong is happening to you. The doors of the Commission are always open for you. Approach the Police. You will get justice. But don't take such a drastic step," she added, emphasising that strict action will be initiated against the culprits. (ANI)