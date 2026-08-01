Rs 200 crore extortion case: Delhi police files supplementary charge sheet against Navas Kakkat in MCOCA case

Delhi Police on Saturday filed a supplementary chargesheet against Navas Kakkat in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 14:51 IST
Rs 200 crore extortion case: Delhi police files supplementary charge sheet against Navas Kakkat in MCOCA case
Representative Image (File Photo/X@dtptraffic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police on Saturday filed a supplementary chargesheet against Navas Kakkat in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar. He was extradited from the UAE on May 4. Navas was declared a proclaimed offender by the court. Earlier, a Non-Bailable Warrant was issued against him.

It is alleged that he was in Dubai since 2021 and he was handling the financial transactions of Sukesh Chandrasekhar overseas. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh for Delhi police on Friday filed the supplementary charge sheet against Navas Kakkat. This supplementary charge sheet has been filed as he had absconded.

Earlier, he was arrayed as an accused in the main charge sheet filed against other Accused persons. The court has already taken cognisance of the main charge sheet, and charges have been framed against Sukash Chandrasekhar and other accused persons. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Delhi Police filed an application under section 294 for admission or denial of documents to be exhibited against Kakkat.

On May 4, the court had granted 10 days' custody of the accused to Delhi Police. Delhi police had stated that Navas was in Dubai since 2021. He was charge-sheeted in an MCOCA case without being arrested. He was arrested in Dubai for overstaying. A non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against him. After his arrest in Dubai, proceedings for his extradition were initiated.

Delhi police had registered a case under MCOCA. This case is at the stage of Prosecution Evidence after framing of charges. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Two homes, different traumas: Japan quake leaves scars seen and unseen

Two homes, different traumas: Japan quake leaves scars seen and unseen

Japan
2
Anthropic says Claude AI hacked three companies during cyber tests

Anthropic says Claude AI hacked three companies during cyber tests

United States
3
IMF completes Egypt reviews, unlocks $1.8 billion

IMF completes Egypt reviews, unlocks $1.8 billion

Egypt
4
Romania scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border, defense ministry says

Romania scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border, defen...

Romania

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Asia Leads Global E-Commerce, but ADB Says Digital Divides Threaten Future Economic Growth

How Ghana's Reading Revolution Could Transform Education Policy Across Developing Countries

AI Speeds Up Innovation, but Sustainability Still Needs Human Judgment

Can Digital Twins Keep Cities Moving When Transport Systems Fail?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026