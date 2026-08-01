Rs 200 crore extortion case: Delhi police files supplementary charge sheet against Navas Kakkat in MCOCA case

Delhi Police on Saturday filed a supplementary chargesheet against Navas Kakkat in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar. He was extradited from the UAE on May 4. Navas was declared a proclaimed offender by the court. Earlier, a Non-Bailable Warrant was issued against him.

It is alleged that he was in Dubai since 2021 and he was handling the financial transactions of Sukesh Chandrasekhar overseas. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh for Delhi police on Friday filed the supplementary charge sheet against Navas Kakkat. This supplementary charge sheet has been filed as he had absconded.

Earlier, he was arrayed as an accused in the main charge sheet filed against other Accused persons. The court has already taken cognisance of the main charge sheet, and charges have been framed against Sukash Chandrasekhar and other accused persons. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Delhi Police filed an application under section 294 for admission or denial of documents to be exhibited against Kakkat.

On May 4, the court had granted 10 days' custody of the accused to Delhi Police. Delhi police had stated that Navas was in Dubai since 2021. He was charge-sheeted in an MCOCA case without being arrested. He was arrested in Dubai for overstaying. A non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against him. After his arrest in Dubai, proceedings for his extradition were initiated.

Delhi police had registered a case under MCOCA. This case is at the stage of Prosecution Evidence after framing of charges. (ANI)