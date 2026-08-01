Blood donation is highest service to humanity: Tripura CM Manik Saha

He encouraged more people, especially the youth, to donate blood regularly and contribute to building a healthier, more compassionate society.

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 18:23 IST
Blood donation is highest service to humanity: Tripura CM Manik Saha
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/X@DrManikSaha2). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday attended a blood donation camp organised by Egiye Chalo Sangha in the state capital and praised the organisers and voluntary blood donors for their humanitarian initiative. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister described blood donation as one of the highest forms of service to humanity. He encouraged more people, especially the youth, to donate blood regularly and contribute to building a healthier, more compassionate society.

Highlighting the significance of blood donation, Dr. Saha said that blood knows no religion, caste, or community. "A Hindu can receive the blood of a Muslim, and a Muslim can receive the blood of a Hindu. Blood does not discriminate on the basis of caste or religion," he said, stressing that humanity should always remain above social divisions. The Chief Minister thanked Egiye Chalo Sangha for organising the blood donation camp and called upon other clubs and social organisations across the state to come forward and organise similar humanitarian initiatives. He also urged the youth to actively participate in blood donation drives and stay away from addiction, encouraging them to channel their energy into positive social service.

The event witnessed the participation of voluntary blood donors, club members, and local residents, reinforcing the message of unity, compassion, and service to society through voluntary blood donation. (ANI)

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