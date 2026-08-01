QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to FIFA backing down on World Cup sell-off plans

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Friday that world soccer's governing body had scrapped plans to sell a ​stake in the World Cup to private investors after widespread backlash.

The following are ​quotes and reactions: GERMAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT BERND NEUENDORF

"The events surrounding ‌this ​project initiated by Gianni Infantino must now be fully investigated. The FIFA president acted unilaterally, opaquely and ultimately irresponsibly in the best interests of football." NORWAY FA PRESIDENT LISE KLAVENESS

"It was absolutely necessary for Gianni Infantino and FIFA to withdraw this proposal. That has now happened ‌and we are of course pleased with the outcome. "This cannot end as merely another power struggle. We must also use this moment to truly live by our own governance principles and to shift the internal culture away from fear and political positioning towards greater openness."

ENGLAND'S FA STATEMENT "We fully support UEFA’s position. It is time for a full and robust review of FIFA’s leadership and governance ‌to ensure that the global game is run transparently, for the benefit of all 211 member nations and with the long-term stewardship of football at its heart."

DUTCH FA STATEMENT "With ‌the withdrawal of the proposal, the matter is not settled for the KNVB. The way this process has unfolded has led to a fundamental breach of trust in the leadership of FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The KNVB no longer has confidence in his leadership."

UEFA STATEMENT "UEFA welcomes FIFA’s decision to withdraw its plan to sell a stake in its competitions – including the World Cup – into private hands.

"The current FIFA leadership has not only lost UEFA’s confidence but ⁠also that ​of many other members of the football family. "UEFA ⁠will begin work immediately with partners and stakeholders all over the world and right across the game to propose a new way of distributing resources through the existing FIFA Forward programme.

"This is a victory for the whole game. ⁠But it must not be the end of the story. The proposal has gone. The task of rebuilding trust in FIFA has only just begun." BELGIAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION BOARDCHAIR PASCALE VAN DAMME "As a founding member of ​FIFA and a representative on the FIFA Council, the RBFA remains committed to a strong, independent and sustainable model for international football."

AFC PRESIDENT SHEIKH SALMAN BIN EBRAHIM AL-KHALIFA "The ⁠future of global football must always be shaped through proper consultation, collective dialogue and respect for the established governance structures of our game.

"The AFC stands ready to support any initiative that strengthens the unity of the football family, contributes ⁠to ​the continued growth of the game globally and delivers meaningful benefits to all stakeholders." FOOTBALL AUSTRALIA CHAIRMAN ANTER ISAAC

"Football has never stood still, nor should it. "Throughout its history, our game has evolved through innovation, investment and new ideas that have strengthened football, created greater opportunities for players, coaches and referees, and enhanced the experience of supporters around the world. That spirit ⁠of progress must continue.

"Some principles, however, should never change. Integrity. Independence. Good governance. Transparency. Meaningful consultation. Due process. These are not constraints on progress. They are what make lasting progress ⁠possible." SWEDISH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION CHAIRMAN SIMON ASTROM

"We welcome FIFA's ⁠decision not to proceed with the proposal. It is in line with our expectations in light of the flawed process and the reactions the proposal has provoked. "At the same time, we are still concerned about deficiencies in transparency and governance, and want to emphasise the importance ‌of continued discussion and dialogue about ‌how football should be governed and developed." (Compiled by Aadi Nair and Karan Prashant Saxena in ​Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Clare Fallon)