IAEA says Ukraine's Zaporizhzhzhia nuclear plant loses off-site power again
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has lost off-site power for the 23rd time since the conflict began, with the cause of the latest outage still unknown.
- Country:
- Ukraine
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Saturday that Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had lost off-site power for the 23rd time since the military conflict began.
The cause of the latest off-site power loss, which lasted nearly two hours, is not yet known, the IAEA said.
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