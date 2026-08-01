IAEA says Ukraine's Zaporizhzhzhia nuclear plant loses off-site power again

​The ​International ‌Atomic Energy ​Agency (IAEA) said ‌on Saturday that Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power ‌plant had lost ‌off-site power for the 23rd ⁠time ​since ⁠the military conflict began.

The cause ⁠of the latest ​off-site power loss, ⁠which lasted nearly two ⁠hours, ​is not yet known, ⁠the IAEA said.