"India's youth driving country's rapid progress": PM Modi highlights manufacturing, digital leap in Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stated that India's youth have emerged as the primary driving force behind the country's rapid advancements in manufacturing, innovation, and the digital economy. Invoking the vision of Swami Vivekananda, the Prime Minister emphasised that education, equality, and service are foundational to national progress. The Prime Minister credited India's rise as a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing, mobile production, and the world's third-largest startup ecosystem directly to the capabilities of its youth.

Highlighting the transformative role of the younger generation across key sectors during his address at the inauguration of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre - Viveka Smaraka in Mysuru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, "Today, India is rapidly moving forward in its new journey of semiconductor manufacturing because of the strength of India's youth. Today, India's economy is among the fastest growing in the world, again because of the strength of India's youth. India is now the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, thanks to the strength of its youth. India has also become the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer because of the strength of India's youth. Digital solutions developed in India are inspiring many countries across the world, again due to the strength of India's youth." Reflecting on historical progress and educational reforms, the Prime Minister added, "From that era to today, India's youth have travelled a long journey. The youth who were once shackled by the chains of slavery are now accelerating the pace of global development. Swami Vivekananda considered the education of youth to be the strongest foundation for nation-building. He considered equality to be just as crucial as education for the upliftment of the nation. Ensuring there is no discrimination in education or opportunities has now become the nation's vision. Facilities are now available to pursue studies in fields like medicine and engineering in one's mother tongue. This is helping to eliminate discrimination in opportunities based on language."

Pointing to the systemic expansion of higher education, PM Modi noted that the country now boasts roughly 1.4 lakh MBBS seats across 823 medical colleges, supported by the implementation of the National Education Policy and mother-tongue instruction. Emphasising institutional growth and the nation-building ethos, PM Modi said, "In any country, the potential of the youth transforms into national strength only when they receive the right opportunities, the right direction and the confidence to dream big and realise those dreams on their own soil. Our educational institutions play a pivotal role in this. Today, India has around 1.4 lakh MBBS seats, while the number of medical colleges has increased to 823. The National Education Policy is becoming a vehicle to prepare India's youth for the 21st century. I am confident that the Viveka Smaraka will become a pilgrimage site for spiritual upliftment for seekers and devotees. Through this Viveka Smaraka, we must mould young people who place the interests of society and the nation, and the suffering of the poor and the underprivileged, above their own joys and sorrows. Youth for whom 'Nation First' is the supreme guiding principle, and whose life's mission is the service of Mother India."

Invoking Swami Vivekananda's message of "Shiva Jnane, Jiva Seva" (serving every living being is serving Lord Shiva), PM Modi said the newly inaugurated Viveka Smaraka should inspire generations of young Indians to dedicate themselves to the nation. "I am confident that the Viveka Smaraka will become a pilgrimage site for spiritual upliftment for seekers and devotees. Through this Viveka Smaraka, we must mould young people who place the interests of society and the nation, and the suffering of the poor and the underprivileged, above their own joys and sorrows. Youth for whom 'Nation First' is the supreme guiding principle, and whose life's mission is the service of Mother India," the Prime Minister said.

The newly inaugurated Viveka Smaraka is envisioned as a youth-centric pilgrimage and cultural space designed to instill ideals of discipline, sportsmanship, and national service rooted in Swami Vivekananda's teachings. (ANI)