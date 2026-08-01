Opposition alleges misuse of government helicopter by Keralam CM Satheesan for personal visit

Opposition leaders in Keralam have raised allegations over Chief Minister VD Satheesan's use of a government helicopter for a visit to Kochi, claiming that it was used for a personal purpose. Former minister MB Rajesh alleged that Satheesan had used the helicopter twice for personal travel and questioned whether the journey was connected to any official requirement or flood relief operations.

The controversy arose after the Chief Minister travelled from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi to visit his father-in-law, who is undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a hospital in the city. According to reports, the helicopter took off from the Kowdiyar Golf Club in Thiruvananthapuram but could not land in Kochi due to adverse weather conditions and had to return to Thiruvananthapuram. The journey was later continued.

Minister V Sivankutty also criticised the Chief Minister, referring to the incident as a "U-turn" by the helicopter. He also pointed to Satheesan's earlier opposition to hiring helicopters when he was in the Opposition. Meanwhile, Minister K Muraleedharan defended the Chief Minister's use of the helicopter, saying that modes of transport change with changing times.

"When times change, a helicopter will be used instead of a car. There will be changes according to the times," Muraleedharan said. He also questioned whether any money from the government exchequer had been spent on the journey, saying there was nothing wrong with using a helicopter.

The Opposition has strongly criticised Chief Minister Satheesan for allegedly misusing the government helicopter for personal purposes, pointing out that he had himself strongly opposed the use of helicopters during the previous LDF government's tenure. (ANI)