Soccer-Consortium led by Staveley and others to buy Gold family's stakes in West Ham

Vanessa Gold, daughter of former West Ham United chair David Gold, has agreed to sell her family's 25.1% shares to a consortium led by Amanda Staveley and others.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 20:52 IST
Soccer-Consortium led by Staveley and others to buy Gold family's stakes in West Ham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Vanessa Gold, daughter ​of former West ​Ham United chair ‌David Gold, ​has reached an agreement to sell her family's shares ‌to a consortium led by Amanda Staveley and others, after a previously agreed sale to Czech ‌businessman Daniel Kretinsky fell through. The Gold family trust ‌owns 25.1% of shares of the English Championship (second-tier) club who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

"I ⁠have ​now ⁠reached an agreement to sell my family's shareholding to a ⁠consortium led by Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and ​PCP Capital Partners," Vanessa Gold said in a ⁠statement on Saturday. "This sale remains subject to a pre-emption ⁠process, ​under which existing shareholders have the option to buy the shares instead. While ⁠the process has not yet concluded, I wanted to ⁠be ⁠open with our fans about where things stand and my intentions."

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