Soccer-Consortium led by Staveley and others to buy Gold family's stakes in West Ham

Vanessa Gold, daughter ​of former West ​Ham United chair ‌David Gold, ​has reached an agreement to sell her family's shares ‌to a consortium led by Amanda Staveley and others, after a previously agreed sale to Czech ‌businessman Daniel Kretinsky fell through. The Gold family trust ‌owns 25.1% of shares of the English Championship (second-tier) club who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

"I ⁠have ​now ⁠reached an agreement to sell my family's shareholding to a ⁠consortium led by Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and ​PCP Capital Partners," Vanessa Gold said in a ⁠statement on Saturday. "This sale remains subject to a pre-emption ⁠process, ​under which existing shareholders have the option to buy the shares instead. While ⁠the process has not yet concluded, I wanted to ⁠be ⁠open with our fans about where things stand and my intentions."