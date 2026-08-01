Soccer-Consortium led by Staveley and others to buy Gold family's stakes in West Ham
Vanessa Gold, daughter of former West Ham United chair David Gold, has agreed to sell her family's 25.1% shares to a consortium led by Amanda Staveley and others.
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Vanessa Gold, daughter of former West Ham United chair David Gold, has reached an agreement to sell her family's shares to a consortium led by Amanda Staveley and others, after a previously agreed sale to Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky fell through. The Gold family trust owns 25.1% of shares of the English Championship (second-tier) club who were relegated from the Premier League last season.
"I have now reached an agreement to sell my family's shareholding to a consortium led by Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and PCP Capital Partners," Vanessa Gold said in a statement on Saturday. "This sale remains subject to a pre-emption process, under which existing shareholders have the option to buy the shares instead. While the process has not yet concluded, I wanted to be open with our fans about where things stand and my intentions."