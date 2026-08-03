RSS Sah Sarkaryavah Krishna Gopal releases book on Sangh prayer through Bhagavad Gita perspective

RSS Sah-Sarkaryavah Dr Krishna Gopal on Monday released a book 'Sangh Prarthana: Gita Ke Pariprekshay Mein' authored by Markandeya Ahuja, at an event in Delhi. Gita scholar and GEO Gita founder Swami Gyananand Maharaj also attended the event and shared his reflections.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahuja said the book interprets the Sangh prayer through the philosophical framework of the Bhagavad Gita, describing it as an expression of India's civilisational vision, national consciousness, duty and spiritual values. Krishna Gopal said the Bhagavad Gita offers a timeless philosophy centred on duty and selfless action. Referring to the book, he said it presents the spirit of the Sangh prayer in a manner that encourages swayamsevaks to discharge their responsibilities with clarity and conviction.

Swami Gyananand Maharaj said the essence of the Sangh prayer is deeply aligned with the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and described prayer as a means to remove ignorance and inspire self-awareness. He concluded his address by leading the audience in the recitation of the Sangh prayer

The programme began with a welcome address by Suruchi Prakashan Managing Director Rajneesh Jindal and concluded with a vote of thanks by CEO Ankur Pathak. The event was attended by Suruchi Prakashan Chairman Rajiv Tuli, trustees Manmohan Singh and Sumit Maluja, Rahul Singh, and members of the education, literature, spirituality and social service sectors. (ANI)