Thoothukudi fishermen suspend sea fishing for three days for 'Our Lady of Snows Basilica' festival

The mechanised boat fishermen of Thoothukudi have decided not to go sea fishing for the next three days, starting on Tuesday (today), in view of the 444th annual festival of the famous Roman Catholic Shrine, the 'Our Lady of Snows Basilica' in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2026 10:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 10:37 IST
Thoothukudi fishermen suspend sea fishing for three days for 'Our Lady of Snows Basilica' festival
Fishermen halt fishing for 'Our Lady Of Snows Basilica' festival (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The mechanised boat fishermen of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu have decided not to go fishing in the sea for the next three days, starting Tuesday (today), in view of the 444th annual festival of the famous Roman Catholic Shrine, the 'Our Lady of Snows Basilica' in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. The fishermen will skip the fishing activities today, tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow to participate and pray at the festival.

Consequently, hundreds of mechanised fishing boats have been anchored along the shore at the Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour. On the occasion of the festival, fishermen and their family members are visiting Our Lady of Snows and offering special prayers. It has been a traditional custom for Thoothukudi fishermen every year to temporarily suspend fishing activities during the Our Lady of Snows festival and participate in the celebration wholeheartedly.

The 'Our Lady of Snows Basilica' is one of the grandest Marian pilgrimage celebrations of the Southern India. It is celebrated in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, from July 26 to August 5 annually. Earlier on July 24, the fishermen in Rameswaram staged a protest by halting construction work being carried out on the beach near the revered Agni Theerthakadal, alleging that beach sand was being used for the project instead of approved construction materials.

Rameswaram is considered one of the most important pilgrimage destinations in India, with religious significance on par with Kashi. The Agni Theerthakadal, located near the famous Ramanathaswamy Temple, is regarded as one of the prominent theerthams (sacred water bodies) in the region. Devotees from across the country regularly visit Agni Theerthakadal, especially on Amavasya (new moon) days, to take a holy dip and perform Pithru Karma Puja for the peace of their departed ancestors. (ANI)

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