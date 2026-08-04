Opposition stages Parliament protest over alleged Ram Mandir donation scam, July 20 police action

Opposition MPs on Tuesday staged protests in the Parliament premises in the national capital over multiple issues, including the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations, the alleged police action on protesters during the July 20 demonstration in the national capital, and the Cauvery water dispute. Several opposition leaders, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, RJD MP Manoj Jha and Congress MP Manickam Tagore, protested against the Centre, demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement in Parliament on the alleged police action during the July 20 protest in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MPs staged a symbolic protest over the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case by displaying a donation box with Akhilesh Yadav placing contributions into it. Speaking to ANI, Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premachandran questioned the absence of the Union Home Minister from the House and demanded a discussion on both issues.

"We have raised the issue that the Home Minister should appear in the House and make a statement on what happened during the lathi charge on July 20. However, the Home Minister is not attending the House. The second issue concerns the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A major scam took place, with a large amount of donations made by devotees being stolen. They are now maintaining silence on this issue. What action has the government taken in this matter?" Premachandran said. Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadauria also targeted the Centre, alleging suppression of students' protests and demanding a discussion on the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft.

"The way students were crushed on the streets, their legitimate demands were crushed, pellet guns were used, AK-47s were fired... There is public outrage across the country over this. The way the donations of Lord Ram were stolen... There was public anger about this," Bhadauria told ANI. He added, "No one is demanding resignation. The opposition's only demand is that the looting and plundering of the donations of Lord Ram should be discussed. The government should hold a discussion, and the Home Minister should come to the House. This is the only demand."

Separately, DMK MPs staged a protest at Parliament's Makar Dwar over the Cauvery water issue, demanding steps to safeguard Tamil Nadu's share of river water. The protests come amid continued political exchanges over the Cauvery dispute, with the DMK raising the issue in Parliament and seeking intervention on behalf of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)