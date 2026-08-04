INDIA Bloc leaders hold floor strategy meeting at Parliament House today

Leaders of the INDIA Bloc on Tuesday held a floor strategy meeting at the Parliament House amid the ongoing Parliament Monsoon Session. The meeting comes after the Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee met in Parliament yesterday, where the Opposition cornered the government over key issues, which included the demand for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the alleged use of pellet guns against students at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

The Samajwadi Party separately sought a discussion in Parliament on the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft issue. Speaking to ANI, Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav said, "We have demanded a discussion in Parliament on the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft issue. We made the same request in the last Lok Sabha BAC meeting as well. Today we have again demanded it, along with a statement from the Home Minister on the use of force against students and the pellet guns used on 20th July."

Samajwadi MP Rajeev Rai said the Opposition has been raising the issues in the BAC meetings and through non-adjournment motions, but alleged that the government was not willing to listen. "We raise demands in the BAC every time, and we're also moving non-adjournment motions daily. Not just one of us, many MPs are doing so. But the government doesn't have time to listen. The government doesn't want to. The government is running away. The issues the country desperately wants to discuss aren't being discussed. Rules, procedures, and laws have become meaningless under this government. Since the day pellet guns were used, the Home Minister has not been seen. He comes to Parliament every day but does not enter the House," Rai told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has been on an offensive against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging the lathi-charge and use of pellet guns by Delhi Police against protesters during the July 20 march led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Last week, Independent MP Pappu Yadav had sparked a political row after he impersonated a priest and collected donations while attacking the government over the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft issue. (ANI)