Uttar Pradesh: Two arrested in cow slaughter incident in Ghaziabad

The Uttar Pradesh police has arrested two individuals, accused in a cow slaughter incident in Ghaziabad, authorities said. One of the accused also suffered an injury on his leg According to Ankur Vihar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Amardeep Kumar Maurya, the incident took place on Monday at the residence of the accused, Gulfam. While Gulfam was directly involved, his accomplices had been absconding following the crime, prompting local police to launch an intensive search operation across the district.

During routine vehicle checking aimed at tracing the absconding suspects, a police team signalled a motorcycle carrying two individuals to pull over, leading the suspect to open fire at the officials. The police retaliated in self-defence, causing the suspect to suffer a gunshot wound on his leg. "On August 3, a cow slaughter incident occurred. The incident took place at the residence of Gulfam, who was himself involved. The other accused accompanying him had been absconding since yesterday. The police were conducting intensive checks to trace the suspects. Today, during one such check, a motorcycle carrying two persons was stopped by the police team. Upon seeing the police and being signalled to stop, one of the suspects opened fire on the officers. The police retaliated in self-defence, during which one of the suspects sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg and was admitted to the nearest health centre," he said.

The suspect later admitted his involvement in the cow slaughter. The police recovered a 300-bore pistol and several live cartridges from his possession. "During questioning, he stated that he was involved in yesterday's cow slaughter incident and was planning to commit another such offence. A 300-bore pistol and several live cartridges were recovered from his possession. Further legal action is underway in this matter," he said.'

Further details are awaited in the case. (ANI)