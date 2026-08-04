Ukraine strikes three warehouses across Russia, killing five, local officials say

Ukrainian drones struck three Russian warehouses overnight, killing five people and injuring 10, targeting online retailer Wildberries and disrupting its operations.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 12:27 IST
Ukraine strikes three warehouses across Russia, killing five, local officials say
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Ukrainian drones struck ‌three warehouses across ​Russia overnight, including two run by online retailer Wildberries, killing five people, local ‌officials said on Tuesday.

Wildberries, which has become a frequent target of Ukrainian attacks - part of what Kyiv says is a campaign to ‌bring the war home to ordinary Russians - said its warehouse near ‌St Petersburg had caught fire but that there were no casualties. In the Tver region, to the northwest of Moscow, another Wildberries facility was damaged by ⁠drones, ​Vitaly Korolyov, ⁠the acting regional governor said. Nobody was hurt in that attack.

But in the ⁠Moscow region, home to 22 million people, a drone attack on the ​city of Chekhov set an unnamed warehouse alight and killed ⁠five people, the governor, Andrei Vorobyov, said. A further 10 people were ⁠injured. Kyiv ​has sought to disrupt the operations of Wildberries, which is often described as Russia's answer to Amazon and is a ⁠linchpin of the consumer economy.

The company's founder and CEO, Tatyana Kim, ⁠has called ⁠the Ukrainian attacks – which have targeted more than a dozen Wildberries sites since July 18 – "acts of terrorism".

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