Ukrainian drones struck ‌three warehouses across ​Russia overnight, including two run by online retailer Wildberries, killing five people, local ‌officials said on Tuesday.

Wildberries, which has become a frequent target of Ukrainian attacks - part of what Kyiv says is a campaign to ‌bring the war home to ordinary Russians - said its warehouse near ‌St Petersburg had caught fire but that there were no casualties. In the Tver region, to the northwest of Moscow, another Wildberries facility was damaged by ⁠drones, ​Vitaly Korolyov, ⁠the acting regional governor said. Nobody was hurt in that attack.

But in the ⁠Moscow region, home to 22 million people, a drone attack on the ​city of Chekhov set an unnamed warehouse alight and killed ⁠five people, the governor, Andrei Vorobyov, said. A further 10 people were ⁠injured. Kyiv ​has sought to disrupt the operations of Wildberries, which is often described as Russia's answer to Amazon and is a ⁠linchpin of the consumer economy.

The company's founder and CEO, Tatyana Kim, ⁠has called ⁠the Ukrainian attacks – which have targeted more than a dozen Wildberries sites since July 18 – "acts of terrorism".