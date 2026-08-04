CJP to discuss expansion, future roadmap at meeting; no plans to become political party: Abhijeet Dipke

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday said the organisation's meeting on Wednesday will review its recent Jantar Mantar protest, discuss organisational expansion and chart its future roadmap, while reiterating that there is no proposal at present to convert the group into a political party. Speaking to ANI, Dipke said the meeting would begin with a discussion on the Jantar Mantar protest and feedback from participants on how future programmes could be improved. He said the organisation would also deliberate on expanding its team and strengthening its presence across the country before deciding its future roadmap.

On speculation that the CJP could become a political party, Dipke said there was no such discussion at present and that there was a consensus within the organisation to continue functioning as a social movement. Responding to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's reported remarks on interacting with Gen Z, Dipke said it was "a good start" and claimed that the youth movement had compelled senior leaders to engage with the younger generation.

"I'd say it's a good start. At last, the youth of this country has forced people like Mohan Bhagwat, Narendra Modi, and BJP MPs to talk to Gen Z," he said. Dipke, however, suggested that younger leaders should be encouraged to engage with the youth, saying it was difficult for Gen Z to relate to senior political leaders.

"My advice would be to bring in new, young, and educated faces," he said. On Union Minister SP Singh Baghel's remarks that dialogue helps resolve issues, Dipke agreed, saying discussions were the only way forward.

"Absolutely. Solutions only come through dialogue. Why were we sitting at Jantar Mantar? To talk. As soon as we spoke with JP Nadda, a solution was reached, and the resignation happened," he said. Earlier on Monday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Atul Limaye called for "decoding" the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest over the NEET-UG paper leak, alleging that several foreign and political elements "infiltrated" the agitation and propagated the idea of "subversion of democracy through democratic means."

Addressing an ABVP event in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on July 30, the RSS leader alleged that Hindus were opposed and 'anti-national' slogans were raised from the CJP's stage. During the event, Limaye said, "In Today's times, CJP agitation should be studied as a case study. This has now come to the knowledge of everyone, but this was A phenomenon going on for years now. And if we have to study this whole agitation, we will have to see its full chronology, methodology and what their support system is, and the innovative system which they used and the ideology behind it. Of we see chronology, Abhijit

Dipke was from our Marathwada itself. When he launched CJP, he got tremendous following (on social Media), and when he came back to India, he came back on 6th June and did his agitation on 7th." (ANI)