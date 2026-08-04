NZ Moves to Strengthen Retail Crime Laws and Citizen Arrest Powers

Businesses in New Zealand are set to receive stronger legal powers to respond to retail crime as the Government prepares for the final reading of the Crimes Act Amendment Bill, a package of reforms that also introduces tougher penalties for assaults on first responders, new coward punch offences and stronger anti-trafficking laws.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said the changes are part of the Government's wider effort to improve public safety and give retailers greater confidence to deal with repeat offending.

Retailers to Receive Expanded Legal Powers

One of the biggest changes in the bill expands citizens' arrest powers, allowing people to intervene in any offence under the Crimes Act at any time of the day. Current rules limit some arrest powers, including for thefts involving less than $1,000, to overnight hours.

The legislation also makes it clear that anyone making a citizen's arrest must contact Police as soon as possible and follow their instructions. It also confirms that reasonable restraints and reasonable force may be used when carrying out an arrest or protecting property.

The Government says these changes will give retailers and security staff clearer legal authority when responding to shoplifting and other offences.

Tougher Penalties for Serious Crimes

The bill introduces new offences for assaults on first responders and front-line corrections workers, recognising the risks they face while protecting the public. It also creates three new offences targeting coward punches, reflecting concerns over incidents that have resulted in serious injuries and deaths.

Another measure establishes a new shoplifting infringement regime designed to strengthen enforcement against retail theft. The legislation also closes legal loopholes in trafficking and people smuggling laws to ensure offenders face stronger consequences.

Government Says Law Changes Will Take Effect Quickly

Goldsmith said retail crime costs New Zealand businesses billions of dollars each year and leaves retailers and security staff exposed to abuse and violence. He said the Government is delivering on its commitment to strengthen law and order before the next election.

If passed by Parliament, the Crimes Act Amendment Bill is expected to come into force within one week of receiving Royal Assent, allowing the new offences and expanded powers to take effect almost immediately.