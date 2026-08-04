Delhi International Airport expands domestic network to 90 destinations with launch of direct flights to Daman

The Delhi International Airport expands direct scheduled flights between Delhi and Daman. Operated by Alliance Air, the new service expands Delhi Airport's domestic network to 90 destinations, including the seasonal winter destinations of Khajuraho and Jaisalmer.

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 13:17 IST
Delhi International Airport expands domestic network to 90 destinations with launch of direct flights to Daman
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi International Airport expands direct scheduled flights between Delhi and Daman. Operated by Alliance Air, the new service expands Delhi Airport's domestic network to 90 destinations including the seasonal winter destinations of Khajuraho and Jaisalmer. With the addition of Daman, Delhi Airport has become the only airport in India to provide direct connectivity to 32 of the country's 36 States and Union Territories, spanning 27 States and five Union Territories. The launch of the Delhi Daman service is strategically significant as it strengthens connectivity to the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu while advancing the Government of India's vision of enhancing regional air connectivity. The route improves accessibility for citizens, businesses and tourists, integrating Daman more closely into the national aviation network.

The Delhi Airport enables passengers from across India and overseas to conveniently access Daman through seamless onward connections. The new service is expected to support tourism by improving access to Daman's beaches, Portuguese heritage and growing hospitality sector while also facilitating business travel to one of western India's important manufacturing centres known for pharmaceuticals, chemicals, plastics, textiles and engineering industries. The Delhi Airport today serves 90 domestic destinations, the highest among all airports in India, supported by more than 1,050 daily domestic flight movements and over 5 million domestic passengers every month, including approximately 1 million domestic to domestic transfer passengers. This extensive network continues to strengthen business travel, tourism, regional connectivity and economic growth while reinforcing Delhi Airport's position as India's preferred domestic aviation gateway.

The scheduled domestic services from Delhi Airport are currently operated by Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet and Alliance Air, providing passengers with extensive connectivity across the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at home​

Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at ...

South Korea
2
Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico
3
Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Yemen
4
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Egypt

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

Why Bangladesh's Green Economy Needs Better Skills Before It Can Deliver Climate Goals

Can Commodity Booms Hurt Growth? IMF Research Reveals the Productivity Paradox in Chile

Mauritania's IMF-Backed Debt Strategy Signals a New Era of Fiscal Resilience and Risk Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026