Amritsar Police bust two ISI-backed terror modules, apprehend nine accused, recover weapons and explosives

In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted two alleged ISI-backed cross-border terror modules and apprehended nine accused, including four juveniles, recovering illegal weapons, explosive material and ammunition. According to Punjab Police, the operation led to the recovery of three illegal pistols, four petrol bottle bombs and nine live cartridges from the accused.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly acting at the behest of foreign-based ISI handlers who were attempting to recruit local youth for carrying out terror-related activities, conducting surveillance of security installations, procuring illegal weapons and disturbing public peace, police said. The investigation also revealed that surveillance cameras were allegedly installed near railway tracks, with footage reportedly being shared with foreign handlers, according to police.

Punjab Police said that FIRs have been registered at Police Stations Mohkampura, Airport and C-Division in Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to identify other members linked to the alleged ISI-backed network, establish forward and backward linkages, trace the financial trail and probe any involvement in other terror-related activities.

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police said it remains committed to dismantling terror networks and ensuring the safety, security and sovereignty of Punjab. Earlier on August 1, in a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence, Amritsar busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling and organised criminal nexus, apprehends one operative, and recovered 20 kg heroin.

According to the Punjab Police, preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was acting on the directions of a foreign-based handler linked to cross-border smugglers. He was allegedly responsible for receiving heroin consignments in the border area and delivering them to other parties across Punjab. Police said an FIR has been registered at Police Station State Special Operations Cell, Amritsar, under the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages, identify the entire network, and uncover possible connections with previously busted narcotics smuggling modules. (ANI)