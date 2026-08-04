Gujarat govt's Health Department on high alert amid heavy rainfall; 24x7 control rooms activated

The Gujarat Government's Health Department responded promptly with planning and timely action following the recent heavy rainfall across the State.

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 13:35 IST
Gujarat govt's Health Department on high alert amid heavy rainfall; 24x7 control rooms activated
Visual from Gujarat after heavy rainfall (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Government's Health Department responded promptly with planning and timely action following the recent heavy rainfall across the State. According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's office, a comprehensive Monsoon Action Plan was implemented across all 34 districts and eight Municipal Corporations before and during the monsoon. As a result, despite widespread flooding and heavy rainfall, no major public health emergency has been reported, and disease outbreaks have remained largely under control.

The Health Department has been conducting regular health check-ups for people staying in relief camps set up for those affected by heavy rainfall. Additionally, 675 pregnant women from flood-affected areas were safely shifted to healthcare facilities in advance, where 272 institutional deliveries were successfully conducted, the press release stated. Round-the-clock (24x7) Health Control Rooms have been set up at the State level, in all 34 districts, and across 8 Municipal Corporations. Rapid Response Teams are operational at the State, district, and taluka levels, while each district has been provided with five additional Emergency Medical Teams, along with dedicated vehicles and staff. To ensure quick emergency response, 1,496 ambulances under the 108 Emergency Service and 816 PHC/CHC ambulances have been kept on standby.

As per the press release, generators and adequate diesel stock have also been arranged at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services. To prevent disease outbreaks in rain-affected areas, the Health Department organised 6,868 medical camps, where over 1.74 lakh people were examined and received on-the-spot treatment.

To prevent the spread of diseases after the rains, over 18,000 surveillance teams have been carrying out daily door-to-door visits. They have distributed more than 1.05 crore chlorine tablets and over 10.29 lakh ORS packets. To ensure safe drinking water, more than 10.52 lakh residual chlorine tests have been conducted, and over 3,061 drinking water pipeline leakages have been repaired on priority, the press release noted. To handle any health emergency, all healthcare institutions have been stocked with more than 1.5 crore chlorine tablets, over 60 lakh ORS packets, and 1,38,234 Anti-Snake Venom (ASV) injections. ASV injections have also been made available in 108 ambulances to ensure prompt treatment for snakebite cases during floods.

Following the receding of floodwaters, more than 7.61 lakh high-risk people in 562 villages across Surat, Tapi, Valsad and Navsari districts have been given Doxycycline as chemoprophylaxis to prevent leptospirosis. Additionally, 497 extra Vector Control Teams have been deployed to carry out anti-larval measures and create public awareness to prevent vector-borne diseases. The press release highlighted that the first round of Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) has been completed in 106 high-risk villages, while the second round began on August 1. To prevent mosquito breeding, larvivorous (Gambusia) fish have been released into 4,998 permanent water bodies to control mosquito larvae.

Moreover, the Health Department, along with ASHA workers and Vector Control Teams, is conducting extensive public awareness campaigns to educate people about preventing monsoon-related diseases. The State Government's health system remains fully prepared to respond promptly and effectively to any situation. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at home​

Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at ...

South Korea
2
Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico
3
Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Yemen
4
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Egypt

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

Why Bangladesh's Green Economy Needs Better Skills Before It Can Deliver Climate Goals

Can Commodity Booms Hurt Growth? IMF Research Reveals the Productivity Paradox in Chile

Mauritania's IMF-Backed Debt Strategy Signals a New Era of Fiscal Resilience and Risk Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026