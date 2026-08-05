"Date not fixed until rate was fixed": Karnataka BJP chief slams Congress over cabinet expansion

BJP Karnataka President BY Vijayendra on Wednesday alleged the Congress cabinet expansion was driven by "power-sharing, money power and High Command politics" rather than governance. Citing internal dissent, he claimed ministerial posts were "sold", questioned the re-induction of B. Nagendra, and said the exercise reflected the Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar power struggle, with portfolios being decided in Delhi.

Vijayendra said that "he had maintained from the beginning that the date for the cabinet expansion was not fixed because the rate was not fixed." He asserted that public statements made today by senior Congress leaders, former ministers, and MLAs have substantiated his allegation. According to him, the internal dissent within the Congress has exposed the reality behind the cabinet formation.

He pointed out that senior MLA Tanveer Sait had alleged that even those involved in anti-party activities were rewarded with ministerial berths. Former Minister TB Jayachandra reportedly expressed that he was "ashamed to call himself a Congressman." MLA SR Srinivas allegedly remarked that he could not secure a ministerial post because he could not pay money. Vijayendra added that dissatisfaction expressed by former Minister MC Sudhakar, SN Narayanaswamy, and several other Congress leaders has exposed the party's internal condition.

Further, Vijayendra said former Minister Thimmapur had openly alleged that only those who paid money to the Congress High Command or wielded influence were made ministers. He demanded that Congress explain these serious allegations to the people of Karnataka.

He criticised the Congress government for speaking about women's empowerment while not inducting even a single woman into the cabinet. He alleged that dropping Gayathri Shanthegouda's name at the last moment reflected the party's true attitude towards women. Vijayendra alleged that the cabinet expansion was not carried out in the interest of the state but was instead driven by the power struggle between former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with political calculations of the Congress High Command.

He claimed that not only the selection of ministers but also the allocation of portfolios is being decided by the Congress High Command in Delhi. He said the Chief Minister repeatedly travelling to Delhi for approval is unprecedented in Karnataka's political history. Vijayendra questioned the re-induction of B Nagendra, who is facing judicial proceedings after a charge sheet was filed in connection with the Valmiki Development Corporation scam. He alleged that the Congress has compromised its own claims of providing corruption-free governance.

He further alleged that Nagendra was brought back into the cabinet only after reports emerged that he had threatened to reveal information related to the Congress High Command if he was denied a ministerial post. Vijayendra demanded that Congress clarify these allegations before the public. Vijayendra criticised the issuance of directions regarding the posts of Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chairman, and Deputy Chairman on AICC letterhead, stating that such actions violate the spirit of the Constitution and undermine the autonomy of the Legislature and democratic values.

He condemned Minister Priyank Kharge for allegedly making light of the protests by students and youth seeking justice over issues such as PDO recruitment and the recruitment of Agriculture Department AO and AAO posts. He said mocking protesters instead of addressing their concerns reflects the arrogance of the government. Vijayendra alleged that the Congress government has made no significant contributionKarnataka's development over the past three years.

He claimed that personal and political interests continue to take precedence over public welfare and said that the people of Karnataka have understood the true nature of the government and will deliver an appropriate democratic response at the right time. The remarks came Congress high command on Monday approved the expansion of the DK Shivakumar-led Karnataka Cabinet, clearing the names of 20 ministers, including one woman, Gayathri Shanthegowda.

Among those sworn in were PM Narendraswamy, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Rudrappa Lamani, KS Basavanthappa, B Nagendra, T Raghumoorthy, BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rizwan Arshad, Santosh Lad, Madhu Bangarappa, Putturangashetty, SS Mallikarjun, Ajay Singh, N Chaluvaraya Swamy, KM Shivalinge Gowda, HC Balakrishna, Gayathri Shanthegowda, Basavaraj Rayareddi, Vijayanand Kashappanavar and Laxman Savadi. Among the approved names, Gayathri Shanthegowda is the only woman minister. The list also includes several new entrants to the cabinet, including PM Narendraswamy, KS Basavanthappa, T Raghumoorthy, Putturangashetty, Ajay Singh, and Gayathri Shanthegowda, while several former ministers are making a return to the Council of Ministers.

Congress leader Gayathri Shanthegowda on Tuesday reacted with restraint after her name was reportedly included in the initial list for the Karnataka Cabinet expansion but removed in a revised list released minutes later. Speaking to ANI, Shanthegowda reaffirmed her loyalty to the party and said she would abide by its decision.

"I'm a loyal party worker. I don't want to react now; I've already said I'm an honest party worker. I came from the grassroots level, and I will follow whatever the party says," she said. The drop of her name occurred during the finalisation of the cabinet under the DK Shivakumar-led government.

Shanthegowda was notably the only woman leader whose name appeared in the first list of prospective ministers. However, in a swift turn of events, a second list was released just minutes later, which saw her name withdrawn. Howevwer, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar downplayed the tensions within the Congress camp after two MLAs reportedly offered their resignations for not getting a cabinet berth.

Speaking to reporters, DK Shivakumar maintained that resignations were part of politics. Slamming the two Congress leaders, he said that he and G Parameshwara remained patient for a cabinet berth. The Chief Minister said, "Resignations are a part of politics. No one can stop those who want to resign. If they want the party and a political future, they should stay. If there is a party, everything else follows. When I was denied a ministerial berth during the tenures of Dharam Singh and Siddaramaiah, I could have resigned too. Didn't G Parameshwara and I remain patient? I have also instructed all ministers to immediately visit their respective areas and assess the drought relief situation." (ANI)