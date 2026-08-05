Gujarat University's autonomy will give new momentum to research, innovation: Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja

Gujarat University Has Become The First And Only State University In Gujarat To Be Granted Ugc Category Ii Graded Autonomy, With The University Grants Commission (Ugc) Conferring The Status Under The Ugc (Categorisation Of Universities

Gujarat University has become the first and only state university in Gujarat to be granted UGC Category II Graded Autonomy, with the University Grants Commission (UGC) conferring the status under the UGC (Categorisation of Universities [Only] for Grant of Graded Autonomy) Regulations, 2018. The UGC granted the Category II status to Gujarat University on July 29, 2026, enabling the institution to exercise greater academic and administrative autonomy.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), with the grant of UGC Category II Graded Autonomy, Gujarat University will now be able to introduce new academic programmes, departments, schools, and specialised centres within its existing academic framework without prior approval from the UGC. In addition, the University will be able to launch new industry-oriented and employment-focused diploma and certificate courses in accordance with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF). Furthermore, the University will be permitted to appoint qualified foreign faculty members on a contractual basis up to 20 per cent of its approved faculty strength and admit international students up to 20 percent of its sanctioned student intake based on merit. The University will also be able to expand the reach of its academic programmes through Open and Distance Learning (ODL).

Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja congratulated the Gujarat University fraternity, faculty members, and students on this historic achievement. Expressing his happiness over this achievement, he said that under the guidance of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat's education sector is reaching new heights. He added that this recognition received by Gujarat University marks a golden chapter in the history of higher education in the state and will serve as a strong foundation for realising the vision of Viksit Gujarat and Viksit Bharat @2047. He stated that this significant achievement is the result of Gujarat University's academic excellence, high-quality research, and the effective implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020).

He expressed confidence that this historic autonomy will significantly enhance students' skill development and create unprecedented employment opportunities. He stated that this historic autonomy will provide a new direction and unprecedented momentum to advanced research, innovation, multidisciplinary academic programmes, and international academic collaborations at Gujarat University. (ANI)