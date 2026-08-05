Fire breaks out at Russian space agency research facility outside Moscow, TASS reports
A fire has erupted at the Central Research Institute of Mechanical Engineering, Russia's lead space research facility, in Korolyov outside Moscow, according to emergency services.
- Country:
- Russia
A fire has erupted at a research facility belonging to Russian space agency Roscosmos in the town of Korolyov outside Moscow, the state-run TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing emergency services. The Central Research Institute of Mechanical Engineering in Korolyov is the space agency's lead research institute.
TASS did not report the cause of the fire or provide details on its scale or any damage caused.
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