Fire breaks out at Russian space agency research facility outside Moscow, TASS reports

A ​fire ‌has erupted ​at a research facility belonging ‌to Russian space agency Roscosmos in the town of ‌Korolyov outside Moscow, ‌the state-run TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing ⁠emergency ​services. The ⁠Central Research Institute of Mechanical ⁠Engineering in Korolyov is the ​space agency's lead research ⁠institute.

TASS did not report ⁠the ​cause of the fire or ⁠provide details on its scale or ⁠any ⁠damage caused.