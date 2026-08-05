North Carolina Republican Edwards drops reelection bid after sexual harassment allegations

US Representative Chuck Edwards of North Carolina has withdrawn from his re-election campaign after a House Ethics Committee recommended censure over allegations of persistent unprofessional conduct towards female staffers.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 18:23 IST
North Carolina Republican Edwards drops reelection bid after sexual harassment allegations
  • Country:
  • United States

Republican U.S. Representative Chuck Edwards ​of North Carolina said on ​Wednesday he was dropping his ‌bid for ​reelection, after a House Ethics Committee recommended a censure following allegations of sexual harassment. "After much prayer ‌and reflection, I’ve decided to withdraw from my re-election campaign. I will complete my current term," Edwards wrote in an early morning X post that did ‌not address the allegations or the committee report.

His announcement followed an ‌Ethics Committee report that found he had "engaged in persistent unprofessional and inappropriate conduct towards two young female staffers." That included giving them lavish gifts, making comments about their appearance, inviting them ⁠to ​intimate dinners and vacations.

While ⁠the committee found no evidence that Edwards had sexual relations or explicitly propositioned any women ⁠he employed, the report said, his behavior led to rumors and innuendo and made ​the two staff members uncomfortable. Edwards denied that his conduct was intended ⁠as sexual or romantic in nature, the committee said.

The staffers, it said, "were put in ⁠an ​untenable position by virtue of his status as their boss and a Member of Congress. Representative Edwards was at minimum blind to that ⁠reality, and at worst, dismissive of the impact his inappropriate conduct had on the ⁠careers and ⁠wellbeing of two women on his staff." It was not clear who would replace Edwards on the Republican ballot ‌in November's ‌congressional election.

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