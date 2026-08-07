Delhi Police arrest man for allegedly stabbing wife, minor daughter after domestic dispute

Delhi Police have arrested a man accused of attempting to murder his wife and minor daughter by allegedly stabbing them following a domestic dispute in Delhi's Mansarovar Park area. Police have also recovered the knife allegedly used in the attack. According to police, the incident came to light on August 1, when Police Station Mansarovar Park received information from Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital that a woman and a 15-year-old girl had been admitted with serious stab injuries. The victims were identified as Poonam (38) and her daughter.

During the initial investigation, police found that the woman's husband, Satya Prakash, had allegedly attacked both victims with a knife, causing life-threatening injuries before fleeing the scene. Based on the complaint and available evidence, police registered FIR No. 212/2026 under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on August 2 at Police Station Mansarovar Park and launched a hunt to trace the accused.

Investigators examined CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas, which showed the accused, an e-rickshaw driver, escaping by boarding another e-rickshaw after crossing the Jagatpuri railway line towards Nand Nagri. Police teams subsequently carried out extensive inquiries among local residents and e-rickshaw drivers to track his movements. During the investigation, officers learnt that the accused frequently visited the Gagan Cinema area due to his habit of consuming alcohol. Acting on the input, police laid a trap near Gagan Cinema on August 4, but the accused managed to escape arrest.

The search operation was intensified, and local informers were activated. On August 5, police received specific information that Satya Prakash was roaming in a park near Gagan Cinema. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and apprehended him from the parking area near the cinema. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. He told investigators that he had a heated argument with his wife and daughter over a domestic issue and, in a fit of rage, attacked both of them with a knife before fleeing to avoid arrest.

Police said the weapon allegedly used in the offence has been recovered, and further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)