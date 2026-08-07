NGT Orders Fresh Compliance Report on Biomedical Waste Standards Violations
The National Green Tribunal has directed the Central Pollution Control Board to submit a new compliance report regarding biomedical waste disposal after finding multiple States and Union Territories in violation of established standards. These violations include inadequate groundwater checks and improper site authorizations, necessitating further regulatory action.
- Country:
- India
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has mandated that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) file a fresh compliance report on the adherence to biomedical waste deep burial regulations. This directive follows revelations of ongoing violations across multiple States and Union Territories.
During a hearing, the Tribunal, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr. Afroz Ahmad, reviewed a CPCB compliance report from August 4, 2026. According to the report, of the 36 States and Union Territories, 17 are currently deploying deep burial methods for biomedical waste disposal. Alarmingly, many healthcare facilities are not meeting the requirements of the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016.
The report identified common violations, such as failure to maintain groundwater levels below burial pits, lack of proper authorizations, and proximity of burial sites to water sources or habitation. With only 16 out of 120 inspected healthcare facilities fully compliant, the CPCB has warned of potential legal action against non-compliant authorities if the issues persist.