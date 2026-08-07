Norwegian Call for FIFA President's Resignation Sparks Debate

Lise Klaveness, President of the Norwegian Football Federation, has urged FIFA President Gianni Infantino to resign, arguing he lacks the institutional trust required for leadership. Her comments came amid tensions over FIFA's commercial decisions. Klaveness advocates for genuine governance reform in the football world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 19:28 IST
Norwegian Call for FIFA President's Resignation Sparks Debate
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Lise Klaveness, President of the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF), has vocally called for Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, to step down. She claims Infantino has lost the confidence of the football community, affecting his ability to govern FIFA effectively.

These calls come during a period of unrest caused by FIFA's controversial commercial moves, including a proposal to monetize the World Cup's future revenue. Klaveness hopes that other UEFA countries will support Norway's call for Infantino's resignation.

Klaveness advocates for real governance reform in FIFA, away from power struggles resembling a 'Game of Thrones' narrative. She emphasizes the need for FIFA to act as a governing body rather than competing commercially with confederations.

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