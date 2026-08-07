dtic Backs 12 Local Cosmetics Firms at Africa Natural Products Expo

Twelve South African cosmetics manufacturers are getting an opportunity to put their locally made products in front of potential buyers, retailers and industry partners after receiving support from the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) to participate in the Organic and Natural Products Expo Africa in Gauteng.

Running from 7 to 9 August at the Sandton Convention Centre, the hybrid event brings together businesses working across healthy food and beverages, body care and beauty, giving manufacturers a platform to present organic and natural products while building relationships that could open new routes into retail and other markets.

Local Ingredients Take the Spotlight

The 12 manufacturers come from different provinces and produce cosmeceuticals, personal care products and toiletries using natural, organic and indigenous ingredients, placing South Africa's biodiversity at the centre of products designed for an increasingly competitive consumer market.

For smaller manufacturers, exhibitions of this kind can provide valuable exposure that would otherwise be difficult to secure, particularly when businesses are trying to move beyond direct sales and establish relationships with larger retailers, distributors and buyers.

The companies will also be able to engage with stakeholders from across the sector, giving them space to create networks, explore partnerships and gain a better understanding of what buyers are looking for when selecting natural and organic products.

dtic Pushes Locally Manufactured Cosmetics

Support for the businesses forms part of the dtic's cosmetics sector strategy, which places greater emphasis on locally manufactured goods and expanding their presence in the South African retail market.

The department sees platforms such as the Organic and Natural Products Expo Africa as a way of connecting producers with commercial opportunities while increasing the visibility of proudly South African products.

Building a stronger local cosmetics manufacturing industry could also create opportunities across the wider supply chain, from sourcing indigenous ingredients and product development to packaging, distribution and retail.

Natural Wealth Offers Commercial Opportunities

South Africa's range of indigenous plants and natural resources gives local manufacturers an opportunity to develop distinctive products rather than competing only on conventional cosmetics already widely available in international markets.

The dtic believes the country's natural wealth can be turned into commercially competitive products, particularly as international buyers search for new and distinctive natural ingredients and finished goods that can be introduced to consumers in their own markets.

Expo Could Open Doors to New Markets

Participation in the Sandton event gives the 12 supported businesses a chance to test the commercial appeal of their products while making contacts that could eventually lead to retail listings, distribution agreements or export opportunities.

For the dtic, growing the sector means helping South African businesses turn local ingredients and manufacturing capabilities into brands that can secure space on domestic shelves while building enough scale and quality to compete internationally.