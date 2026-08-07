Market Rally: Unexpected Job Losses Hint Fed May Pause Rate Hike

Wall Street indexes rose after data revealed a surprising job decline, prompting doubts about a September interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Nonfarm payrolls fell by 23,000, affecting investor expectations. Strong earnings from tech companies bolstered the market, with major indexes reaching significant gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 19:34 IST
Market Rally: Unexpected Job Losses Hint Fed May Pause Rate Hike
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In a surprising twist, Wall Street's main indexes saw an uptick on Friday following data indicating that the U.S. economy unexpectedly shed jobs last month, thereby casting doubt on a possible interest-rate hike by the Federal Reserve come September.

The Labor Department reported a fall of 23,000 in nonfarm payrolls for July, significantly below economists' expectations of 80,000 job additions as per Reuters polls. This report has led economists to believe that while the job market remains fundamentally strong, it could provide the Fed with the leeway to pause its rate hikes next month.

Boosted by strong earnings reports from tech companies, including Atlassian and Microchip Tech, major U.S. indexes closed the week with robust gains, with the S&P 500 and Dow achieving their best weekly performance since April and the Nasdaq recording a new high since May.

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