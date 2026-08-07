D.R. Congo's Landmark Prisoner Release: A Step Toward Peace

Fifteen prisoners were released by Democratic Republic of Congo authorities and handed over to AFC/M23 rebels, marking the first prisoner transfer under last year's deal aimed at ending eastern conflict, as facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 19:29 IST
D.R. Congo's Landmark Prisoner Release: A Step Toward Peace
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  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of Congo

In a significant move toward peace, the Democratic Republic of Congo authorities have released 15 prisoners, handing them over to rebels from the AFC/M23 movement.

This release is the first known transfer of prisoners under the agreement finalized last year to cease hostilities in the country's troubled east.

The International Committee of the Red Cross played a crucial role in facilitating this handover, highlighting the ongoing efforts to stabilize the region.

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