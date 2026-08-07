Yogi Accuses Samajwadi Party of Disruption, Lauds Handloom Sector on National Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, criticized the Samajwadi Party for causing disturbances during Assembly discussions on a Rs 59,000-crore supplementary budget aimed at youth and women's welfare. Speaking at a program in Ambedkar Nagar, Yogi voiced concerns over the Opposition's lack of constructive participation.

Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of creating a 'massive uproar' and hindering the legislative process. He highlighted that the budget included significant allocations for youth employment, farmer upliftment, and women's self-reliance programs. Despite disruptions, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of democratic coordination for development.

Additionally, CM Yogi announced that the Magh Mela fair would now have official state-level recognition. During the event, he celebrated National Handloom Day by honoring artisans, hailing the Swadeshi movement's historical impact, and recognizing the craftsmanship that elevates India's handloom industry as a symbol of indigenous spirit and national pride.