Yogi Accuses Samajwadi Party of Disruption, Lauds Handloom Sector on National Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath accuses the Samajwadi Party of disrupting Assembly discussions on a significant Rs 59,000-crore supplementary budget aimed at youth and women's welfare. He commends artisans on National Handloom Day, linking their craft to India's heritage and the Swadeshi movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 20:10 IST
Yogi Accuses Samajwadi Party of Disruption, Lauds Handloom Sector on National Day
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, criticized the Samajwadi Party for causing disturbances during Assembly discussions on a Rs 59,000-crore supplementary budget aimed at youth and women's welfare. Speaking at a program in Ambedkar Nagar, Yogi voiced concerns over the Opposition's lack of constructive participation.

Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of creating a 'massive uproar' and hindering the legislative process. He highlighted that the budget included significant allocations for youth employment, farmer upliftment, and women's self-reliance programs. Despite disruptions, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of democratic coordination for development.

Additionally, CM Yogi announced that the Magh Mela fair would now have official state-level recognition. During the event, he celebrated National Handloom Day by honoring artisans, hailing the Swadeshi movement's historical impact, and recognizing the craftsmanship that elevates India's handloom industry as a symbol of indigenous spirit and national pride.

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