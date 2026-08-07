OMCs Reassure Consumers on E20 Petrol Quality Amid Media Concerns

Amid growing media scrutiny over moisture and chloride contamination in E20 petrol, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have responded with rigorous nationwide testing. These tests, aimed at fortifying consumer confidence, confirm that fuel quality consistently meets prescribed limits, dispelling fears of contamination.

In a public statement, OMCs reassured customers that fuel quality is a top priority and addressed any performance issues with scientific investigations. The Indian Government's strict chloride specifications for ethanol used in petrol are being upheld, with vigilant monitoring across the entire supply chain to ensure all safety standards are met.

OMCs have intensified their quality assurance measures further by deploying mobile testing laboratories and conducting multiple daily tests for water ingress and density at retail outlets. These staunch protocols ensure India's petrol maintains its high standards, evidenced by chloride content in tested samples remaining well below the 1 ppm threshold.