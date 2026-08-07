Sweden Champions India's Bid for UN Security Council Seat

Outgoing Swedish Ambassador Jan Thesleff has expressed strong support for India's bid for a permanent seat on the reformed United Nations Security Council. He emphasized India's rightful place in global governance and highlighted the robust defense and strategic partnership between India and Sweden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 20:43 IST
Sweden Champions India's Bid for UN Security Council Seat
Outgoing Swedish Ambassador to India Jan Thesleff (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant endorsement, Jan Thesleff, the outgoing Swedish Ambassador to India, has declared unwavering support for India's pursuit of a permanent position on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Thesleff emphasized India's 'rightful place' in the realm of global governance while lauding the strategic synergy between India and Sweden in defense and innovation.

Discussing the evolving India-Sweden defense partnership, Thesleff noted that Swedish firms are set to enhance their presence in India by establishing manufacturing bases under the 'Make in India' initiative. Highlighting the longstanding defense ties since the 1970s, he expressed anticipation for further deepening of this relationship, anticipating an influx of 100% Swedish-owned manufacturing ventures.

The ambassador also praised the economic collaboration between the two nations, with over 300 Swedish companies operating in India. Referring to Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Innovate in Sweden, manufacture with India, and serve the world,' Thesleff described India's emergence as a global supply chain hub as a focal point of this partnership.

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