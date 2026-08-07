Black Sea Tensions: Russian Military Targets Cargo Vessels

Russian forces reportedly targeted two cargo vessels in the Black Sea, claiming these were being used in support of the Ukrainian military. Concurrently, the Russian Defense Ministry stated assaults on fuel storage facilities at Pivdennyi port. Reuters has not independently verified these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 20:48 IST
Black Sea Tensions: Russian Military Targets Cargo Vessels
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  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian forces launched strikes against two cargo vessels in the Black Sea on Friday, asserting that these ships were utilized for Ukrainian military purposes, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

The ministry further reported that Russian forces targeted fuel storage facilities located at the Pivdennyi port, intensifying regional tensions.

However, Reuters has not yet independently verified the claims made by the Russian Defence Ministry, leaving the situation shrouded in uncertainty.

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